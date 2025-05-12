403
Kremlin claims ‘EU wants war, not talks’
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the European Union of hindering US-Russian diplomatic attempts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and of actively working to prolong the war. In an interview with French magazine Le Point on Wednesday, Peskov claimed that the EU lacks independence and has been acting in line with the US since the conflict escalated in 2022 under former President Joe Biden.
Peskov observed a shift in dynamics after Donald Trump returned to the White House, noting that the US now advocates for peace, while European nations continue to push for war. He pointed out that, despite numerous high-level meetings between Moscow and Washington aimed at achieving a peace agreement, the EU's actions, particularly its arms supplies to Ukraine, have undermined any real prospects for a settlement.
The EU's stance on military support was further evident when defense chiefs from Western Europe, led by the UK and France, met recently to discuss sending a "reassurance" force to Ukraine, despite Moscow's objections. Additionally, the European Commission's proposal for an $840 billion rearmament plan in March was seen by Moscow as an effort to fuel the conflict.
When asked if Russia would accept the EU at the negotiating table, Peskov dismissed the idea, saying, "Europe wants war, not talks. We’re not going to force them!" He also criticized the EU for its ongoing criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring that Russia no longer wished to receive "lectures" from Europeans.
Russian officials have emphasized that peace will only be possible if Ukraine acknowledges the territorial realities in Eastern Ukraine, agrees to demilitarization, denazification, neutrality, and stays out of NATO. Peskov reiterated that Moscow's demands, made clear by President Putin in July, would be achieved either peacefully or militarily.
