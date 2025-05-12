Bitgo Secures Mica License From Bafin To Expand Digital Asset Services Across The European Union

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone will enable BitGo to expand its services across the European Union, serving both crypto-native firms as well as TradFi firms, including banks and investment managers, seeking a trusted, well-regulated partner for entering the digital asset space.

Harald Patt, Managing Director of BitGo Europe GmbH, commented:

"As a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, regulatory compliance is at the core of our business. We are proud to receive our MiCA licence from BaFin, establishing our foothold in the European Union. This licence underscores our commitment to meeting the highest regulatory standards while fostering trust and innovation in the digital asset space. We are excited to support the continued growth of crypto adoption in Europe."

Since the introduction of MiCA regulations, the European digital asset industry has experienced a surge in regulatory approvals and innovation, spanning from staking to stablecoins. BitGo remains committed to playing a key role in this evolution, ensuring institutional-grade security, compliance, and reliability for its growing client base across the EU.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit .

