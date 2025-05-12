A Cheaper And Safer Way To Invest In Crypto – Perpetual Futures Are Now Live In Europe For Retail



Regulated trading firm One Trading launches EU onshore for retail investors

For the first time, retail investors can trade cash-settled Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual futures and go long or short

Generating returns without CFD provider fees

Licensed for multilateral trading under MiFID II in the EU One Trading's vertically integrated platform delivers 24/7 settlement and low-latency execution without the costs of traditional clearing models



AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Trading, the leading European trading platform, today announces the expansion of its regulated perpetual futures trading venue to eligible retail investors in Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria. Following its institutional launch last month, One Trading has become the first MiFID II-regulated derivatives exchange in Europe to offer crypto perpetual futures to institutional and eligible retail customers alike.

A market ripe for disruption

Crypto derivatives are currently dominated by players that offer spot trading locally, but derivatives only on unregulated offshore venues. With this launch, for the first time, these products will now be fully and safely accessible to eligible retail customers in Europe. Retail customers in Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria can now trade BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR perpetual futures through a fully regulated, onshore venue - allowing customers to go both long or short with leverage, and avoiding the high costs and regulatory risks associated with offshore, unregulated platforms.

One Trading operates under a MiFID II OTF (Organised Trading Facility) licence granted by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), ensuring the highest degree of regulatory compliance.

The fastest regulated trading experience in crypto

The platform offers real-time, 24/7 settlement every minute and allows eligible customers to access up to 10x leverage. By vertically integrating product creation and trading, One Trading removes the need for external clearing, delivering a simplified, cost-efficient and transparent trading experience.

One Trading enables all investor types to trade their ideas and have the ability to long or short using any asset and drive higher returns for their portfolios using leverage. It provides a transparent, regulated, and cost-effective alternative to traditional derivatives.

Retail access is now operational, with support for German, Austrian and Dutch customers, and tailored onboarding to ensure a secure and compliant experience.

CEO of One Trading Joshua Barraclough commented:

“For too long, retail investors have had to either pay enormous fees to brokers or choose to trade crypto in unsafe unregulated exchanges offshore. One Trading solves for both fees and safety: now, eligible retail investors in the EU can trade crypto perpetual futures.

“That's a major step towards expanding access to advanced trading tools - giving individuals the same quality of execution and protection as institutions. Our mission is to build the most accessible, regulated and efficient derivatives venue in the world. This launch brings us one step closer.”

About One Trading:

One Trading is a European trading platform headquartered in the Netherlands and the first perpetual futures trading venue in the EU. The company is committed to providing a secure, fast, and scalable platform for trading crypto-assets and derivatives. With a focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, One Trading aims to set new standards in the industry and offer unparalleled services to its customers. For more information, click here .

