Qatar, Libya Discuss Economic Cooperation

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, H E Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, met Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, yesterday in Tipoli. The meeting focused on advancing the cooperative relationship between the two countries, particularly in the economic and investment areas, fostering partnerships in the infrastructure and service sectors.

