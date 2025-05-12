403
South Korea Begins Campaigning for Snap Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Formal electioneering for South Korea’s unexpected presidential vote officially commenced on Monday, providing candidates with the opportunity to make public addresses, circulate pamphlets, and display promotional banners, as per reports from domestic news sources.
The 22-day window for campaigning in advance of the June 3 election opened after the conclusion of the candidate registration process on Sunday, according to a news agency.
This election was set into motion following the ousting of Leader Yoon Suk Yeol due to his failed attempt to impose "martial law" in December.
The primary contest appears to be shaping up between Lee Jae-myung from the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and Kim Moon-soo representing the conservative People Power Party (PPP).
Lee currently holds a commanding position in all major public opinion surveys.
As per the National Election Commission, which serves as the country’s official electoral authority, seven individuals have formally entered the race.
Kim began his official campaign activities at a customary marketplace in Seoul, whereas Lee plans to initiate his efforts later in the day at Cheonggye Plaza, situated near Gwanghwamun Square in the nation’s capital.
