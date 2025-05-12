403
Yoon Makes Public Appearance at 3rd Insurrection Trial
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, facing charges of insurrection, attended his third criminal trial hearing on Monday, notably entering the Seoul Central District Court through a public entrance for the first time.
Yoon, clad in a navy suit and red tie, arrived in a black van and walked towards the courthouse without addressing the waiting reporters, as captured by television cameras. This marked a departure from his previous court appearances, where he had been permitted to enter via an underground parking lot, avoiding public scrutiny.
The charges against Yoon stem from his alleged involvement in a failed attempt to impose martial law last December. If found guilty, he could face severe penalties, including death or life imprisonment.
Yoon's presidency was abruptly ended on April 4th when the Constitutional Court validated the National Assembly's impeachment motion, leading to his removal from office.
