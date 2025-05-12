Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yoon Makes Public Appearance at 3rd Insurrection Trial

Yoon Makes Public Appearance at 3rd Insurrection Trial


2025-05-12 02:52:33
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, facing charges of insurrection, attended his third criminal trial hearing on Monday, notably entering the Seoul Central District Court through a public entrance for the first time.

Yoon, clad in a navy suit and red tie, arrived in a black van and walked towards the courthouse without addressing the waiting reporters, as captured by television cameras. This marked a departure from his previous court appearances, where he had been permitted to enter via an underground parking lot, avoiding public scrutiny.

The charges against Yoon stem from his alleged involvement in a failed attempt to impose martial law last December. If found guilty, he could face severe penalties, including death or life imprisonment.

Yoon's presidency was abruptly ended on April 4th when the Constitutional Court validated the National Assembly's impeachment motion, leading to his removal from office.

MENAFN12052025000045017169ID1109535730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search