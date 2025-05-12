403
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Resuming Peace Talks
(MENAFN) During a recent phone conversation, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his satisfaction to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin regarding the latter's backing of the continuation of peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine, picking up from where they had paused in Istanbul back in 2022.
As reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the discussion also covered matters concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.
Erdogan acknowledged Putin’s declaration favoring the resumption of negotiations and reaffirmed that Turkey stands ready to host future talks that could pave the way for a durable resolution.
Erdogan emphasized that the current situation presents a promising window of opportunity for attaining peace.
He stressed that implementing a broad ceasefire could establish the essential conditions for meaningful dialogue.
Following the conversation, the Kremlin issued a statement noting that the Turkish side would extend all feasible support in organizing and facilitating the negotiations.
Additionally, both leaders conveyed a shared commitment to deepening economic relations, particularly by advancing collaborative ventures in the energy domain.
The call came shortly after a press briefing in Moscow, during which Putin proposed restarting direct negotiations with Kyiv in Istanbul as early as Thursday.
He also mentioned his intention to consult with Erdogan to secure approval for hosting these discussions in Turkey.
