Award-Winning Sacramento Director Gets Japanese Premier For Groundbreaking Sci-Fi Epic

"Shape of Things to Come" Official selection of the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival - Tokyo, Japan.

Introducing "Autonomous" The Merciless Mech and film's primary antagonist.

The future is stranger than fiction:“Shape of Things to Come” Official Selection SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival 2025

"Shape of Things to Come" written and directed by Tony Savo to be featured as an official selection of 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sacramento filmmaker Tony Savo 's thought-provoking AI film, "Shape of Things to Come," is set to captivate international audiences as an official selection of the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival. This marks the second film festival screening for the groundbreaking short, which earlier this year made history as the first AI film to debut in IMAX at the 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival in Sacramento, CA.Writer and director Tony Savo was previously honored with the "Best Director Animated Film" award for his innovative approach to storytelling in "Shape of Things to Come." Savo masterfully blends traditional narrative techniques with immersive first-person visuals. He also produced the short and lends his voice to the film's formidable antagonist, "Autonomous," the merciless mech.A Glimpse into the Future"Shape of Things to Come" plunges viewers into the unexpected journey of Tommy Timex, an ordinary Sacramento service worker thrust into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. As Tommy navigates the complexities of the tech industry and learns to harness the power of AI, a sudden twist forces him to confront his reality and embark on a mind-bending exploration of the future.A New Era of FilmmakingThis innovative film showcases the immense potential of independent filmmaking and the transformative power of AI technology. Utilizing open-source AI tools such as Dream Machine by Luma Labs and Gen-3 by Runway ML, Savo has crafted a visually stunning and intellectually stimulating cinematic experience. The film's distinct retro-futuristic aesthetic is poised to resonate with science fiction and anime enthusiasts worldwide."As an 80's baby growing up in the west I was always fascinated with Japanese animation. Most specifically, mecha anime," says Savo. "I would say the ideas, themes and concepts of the genre had a profound effect on my creative development and imagination. As a futurist and filmmaker, it was just a matter of time until I cracked the code and found a way to become a mech myself (in the film)."A Future Stranger Than Fiction“Shape of Things to Come” delves into the profound implications of the Singularity, exploring the potential impact of advanced AI on human civilization. The film's unique blend of first-person and third-person perspectives, interwoven with surreal dreams and premonitions, creates a captivating and immersive cinematic experience.The film's enchanting synthwave soundtrack, featuring evocative music by VHS Ghost and VHS LOGOS, further enhances the story's futuristic and dreamlike atmosphere.Adding another exciting dimension to the film's journey, Tony Savo is simultaneously announcing a nationwide Japanese casting call. The search is on for talented Japanese voice-over actors to embody the lead roles of "Tommy Timex" and "Autonomous" for an authentic Japanese overdub version of the film, slated for release in Japan later this year.About Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival:The Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival is a month-long celebration of creativity and independent filmmaking, encompassing both online and in-person events. For over a decade, the Lift-Off Global Network has served as a vital bridge connecting emerging artists from around the world with Japan's dynamic and diverse film scene. Tokyo boasts numerous independent cinemas specializing in arthouse, experimental, and foreign films, alongside influential film festivals that champion ambitious and talented directors.About Tony Savo:Tony Savo is a visionary filmmaker and futurist driven by a passion to push the boundaries of storytelling. His commitment to exploring cutting-edge technologies and innovative filmmaking approaches has culminated in the creation of“Shape of Things to Come.” He is also the owner and founder of Sactown Famous , a Sacramento-based tech firm dedicated to producing innovative and engaging content that celebrates the city's vibrant culture.

Tony Savo

Sactown Famous

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.