Why Nassar Broke Down In Tears After Listening To The Script Of ‘Tanvi The Great’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Nassar was moved to tears after hearing the script of Tanvi the Great, the upcoming film directed by Anupam Kher.

In a recent post, Kher revealed that Nassar found the story so emotionally stirring that he couldn't hold back his emotions-highlighting just how impactful the film promises to be. On Monday, Anupam Kher shared the first-look poster of Nassar as Brig. Rao, along with a heartfelt note in which he praised the Baahubali star's acting journey.

In the caption of the post, the 'Special 26' actor revealed that he had envisioned only Nassar in the role of Brig. Rao, a key character in his upcoming film. What moved him most was Nassar's immediate agreement to join the project - without even hearing the full script. Anupam wrote,“Actors of Tanvi The Great: Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the 'SIR' comes out automatically when I am referring to him. His acting graph and his list of films are an actor's dream. Thevar Magan, Bombay, Anne Sivam, Nayakan, Bahubali.... I can go on and on. The list is endless. 552 and counting. But it is The Person that makes him The Tallest man. He is an Outstanding actor, highly respected and generous!.” (sic)

“I wanted only him to play Brig. Rao in Tanvi The Great! Without listening to the details, he said he is doing the film. It is only when I shot with him on the first day that I narrated him the script and his role in detail. He had tears in his eyes, and I had the character on the sets. Thank you, Nasser Sir, for your Magnanimity, large-heartedness, and a BRILLIANT performance. Your helping Shubhangi (Tanvi) during the shoot was priceless. You make the perfect Brig. Rao. Jai Hind,” he added.

“Tanvi The Great” features an impressive ensemble cast including Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, and newcomer Shubhangi in the lead role.

Directed by Anupam Kher and with music composed by Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in collaboration with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The official release date will be announced shortly.