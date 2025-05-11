Princess Sarvath Opens Bunayat Centre's 36Th Annual Exhibition, Celebrating 50 Years Of Empowerment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sarvath El Hassan on Saturday inaugurated the 36th annual exhibition of the Bunayat Centre for Special Education, which showcases the artistic and professional achievements of students enrolled at the centre.

The event also marked the 50th anniversary of the centre's establishment, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Organised by the centre's Vocational Rehabilitation Department, the exhibition showcases a wide range of student work from the current academic year.

On display are handicrafts in ceramics, textiles, mosaics, carpentry and agriculture, as well as a selection of homemade food products, including pickles, jams, traditional thyme and dried herbs.

The Bunayat Centre serves students with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities and those on the autism spectrum. It provides tailored educational and vocational training to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for independent living, social integration and economic participation.

Princess Sarvath emphasised the importance of continued support and empowerment for persons with disabilities, noting their vital role in building a more inclusive Jordan and contributing meaningfully in all areas of society.

The exhibition drew praise from attending ambassadors, partners and friends of the centre, who commended the high level of creativity and craftsmanship on display. Visitors also noted the students' strong sense of commitment to their families and communities, which is reflected in their work.

The exhibition will remain open to the public on Monday from 9:00am to 7:00pm.