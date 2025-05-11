Vetcon Electricians Of Ocala Expands Electrical Services To Orlando, The Villages, And Clermont, FL

Veteran-Owned Electrical Contractor Announces Special Pricing on Electrical Panel Upgrades Starting at $2,999.99

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With decades of combined electrical and construction experience, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala has quickly become a recognized leader in electrical repair, installation, and upgrade services. Known for professionalism, punctuality, and integrity, the company's leadership believes now is the perfect time to expand.

“We're proud to bring our quality workmanship and veteran values to even more customers across Central Florida,” said Freddie Hooker, Vice President of Operations at Vetcon.“From the communities of The Villages to the growing homes and businesses of Orlando and Clermont, we're ready to deliver the same trusted service that's made us Ocala's go-to electricians.”

Vetcon's licensed electricians are equipped to handle everything from electrical panel replacements and home rewiring to lighting upgrades and surge protection installations. Their expansion comes at a time when Florida's population is booming, and infrastructure upgrades are in high demand.

Why Electrical Panel Upgrades Matter Now

As homes and businesses become increasingly reliant on modern appliances, EV charging, smart home technology, and high-powered systems, the need for updated electrical panels is more crucial than ever.

“Outdated electrical panels not only struggle to keep up with today's energy demands, but they also pose real fire risks,” explained Christopher Feliciani, Vice President of Sales at Vetcon.“Our current promotion makes it more affordable than ever for homeowners to protect their investment and upgrade to a panel system that supports both safety and future needs.”

This limited-time promotion for electrical panel upgrades starting at $2,999.99 includes:

* Full removal of outdated panel and installation of new 200 AMP panel

* New breakers as required

* Upgraded grounding and bonding system

* Full code compliance and safety inspection

* Labor and permitting by licensed and insured electricians

All services are backed by Vetcon's satisfaction guarantee, and customers can expect timely service, clean job sites, and clear communication throughout the project.

Veteran-Owned Business with Community Values

As a Veteran-Owned business, Vetcon Electricians holds to core principles of integrity, accountability, and service excellence. Many of its team members, including company leadership, have military backgrounds, and bring that same commitment to discipline, precision, and professionalism to every job.

“Our mission has always been to serve-first in uniform, and now in the community,” added Hooker.“We take immense pride in providing electrical services that protect families, support businesses, and enhance the safety of Florida's homes and buildings.”

With the expansion into Orlando, The Villages, and Clermont, Vetcon aims to build long-lasting relationships and give back to the communities that continue to grow and welcome new residents.

Commitment to Safety, Quality, and Affordability

Vetcon's success is rooted in its unwavering commitment to safe and affordable solutions. Customers can rest easy knowing that every project is completed with care, using high-quality materials and industry best practices.

“We're not here to upsell. We're here to serve with honesty and deliver what the customer truly needs,” Feliciani emphasized.“We believe everyone deserves access to reliable electricity and a safe home environment.”

