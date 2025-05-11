Donald Trump Offers To Mediate In India-Pakistan's 'Kashmir' Problem, But What Is His Track Record In Solving Conflicts?

MENAFN - Live Mint): Just a day after taking credit for the "US-brokered ceasefire agreement," US President Donald Trump reignited the Kashmir mediation debate with a dramatic pledge. On Sunday, he declared his intent to help India and Pakistan find a resolution to a 'decades-old' dispute "to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."

Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan isn't his first foray into the issue. Back in July 2019, the POTUS had offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, only to later walk away. Now, with India-Pakistan tensions thrown into the melting point once again, Donald Trump appears poised to step back into the fray.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote,“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” signaling his renewed interest in playing peacemaker.

A quick glance at Donald Trump's record in resolving crises or conflicts involving countries with ongoing fighting presents a mixed scenario, if not controversial.

Donald Trump's track record in resolving crises

Here's a look at the POTUS's track record in resolving crises:

Russia and Ukraine: Trump promised to negotiate an end to the Russo-Ukrainian War quickly but largely sought to reduce US involvement and pressured Europe to bear more costs. According to Wall Street Journal, Trump, while speaking to a room of top donors at his Florida Club, had described Russia and Ukraine war as a“growing frustration that keeps him up at night”.

Trump's approach included mixed signals, such as undermining Ukraine while seeking better relations with Russia. A detailed peace plan was proposed internally but not fully implemented. The administration did not deploy U.S. troops as peacekeepers and shifted focus away from Ukraine's territorial recovery.

Middle East Peace Efforts: Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries (UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco). These agreements were seen as a significant diplomatic achievement in the region, promoting economic and diplomatic ties.

Israel Gaza war: The most prominent of Trump's offer to mediate a conflict is his vow to end the Israel Gaza war. US President Donald Trump had said that he would like the war in Gaza to end and expressed optimism that it could happen in the near future. The US recently confirmed that a new system for providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza through private companies is being prepared, as Israel's blockade continues for a third month, reported BBC.

Syria and Kurdish Conflict : Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, which led to a Turkish invasion against Kurdish forces. The administration responded with sanctions on Turkey and helped negotiate a cease-fire that divided control of the territory among Russia, Syria, and Turkey.

Venezuela crisis: The Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó and imposed sanctions on Nicolás Maduro's government but did not resolve the political crisis. Military action was not taken despite threats

Troop withdrawals in Afghanistan: Trump announced troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan, aiming to end "endless wars," but these moves were criticized as precipitous and destabilizing.

North Korea: Trump engaged in high-profile summits with Kim Jong Un, but these talks failed to produce substantive denuclearization agreements. North Korea continued to advance its nuclear program despite the diplomatic efforts.

Other Conflicts: Trump vetoed congressional efforts to end US support for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, reinforcing military support after attacks on Saudi oil facilities. In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the administration negotiated ceasefires that were short-lived and did not take a clear side.