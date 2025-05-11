Russian Artillery, Drones Pound Nikopol Throughout Day
Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“Nearly two dozen attacks have hit Nikopol district today. Russian forces struck with heavy artillery and FPV drones. The attacks targeted Nikopol itself as well as Myriv, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorika communities,” Lysak reported.
Infrastructure in these communities was damaged, along with six private homes, two of which caught fire. Additionally, two outbuildings, a garage, and a car were damaged. A gas pipeline was also hit. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
According to updated reports, a social facility was damaged in one of the overnight attacks.
Elsewhere in the region, air raid sirens sounded, but no enemy strikes occurred.Read also: Casualties reported as Russians drop guided bomb on village in Kharkiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, guided bombs, and artillery, causing damage to buildings but no injuries.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak
