Russian Artillery, Drones Pound Nikopol Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 20 attacks at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region using heavy artillery and FPV drones. The strikes caused fires and destruction.

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Nearly two dozen attacks have hit Nikopol district today. Russian forces struck with heavy artillery and FPV drones. The attacks targeted Nikopol itself as well as Myriv, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorika communities,” Lysak reported.

Infrastructure in these communities was damaged, along with six private homes, two of which caught fire. Additionally, two outbuildings, a garage, and a car were damaged. A gas pipeline was also hit. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

According to updated reports, a social facility was damaged in one of the overnight attacks.

Elsewhere in the region, air raid sirens sounded, but no enemy strikes occurred.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak