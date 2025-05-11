Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Egyptian Minister Of Petroleum And Mineral Resources

2025-05-11 02:24:33
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, met in Doha on Sunday with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, HE Karim Badawy.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Egypt and means to enhance them.

