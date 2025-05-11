Play In Rio Revives Memories Of Lebanese Immigrant

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The memories of Samir Mourad's father are the starting point for the play O cachorro que se recusou a morrer [The Dog That Refused to Die], in which he portrays Arab culture, traditions, and the experiences of his Lebanese grandfather in parallel with Brazil's own history. The play will have four performances at the Glauce Rocha Theater, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, from June 26 to 29.

According to a press release for the show, the play addresses the challenges of a Lebanese immigrant in Brazil, including work as a peddler, an arranged marriage, and personal conflicts. Aspects of Arab culture are explored in the set design alongside the story of Samir Mourad's relatives, who were able to reconstruct the family's memory through recorded testimonials from family members.

“I want to present this story because I believe it fulfills the essential role of theater: to move and provoke a reflection on the human condition,” says the artist, who is the author, actor, and co-director of the show alongside Delson Antunes. The performances will conclude the exhibition Teatro, Mito e Genealogia [Theater, Myth, and Genealogy] by Mourad himself. The play has already had other runs in 2023 and 2024 across the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“O cachorro que se recusou a morrer”

June 26 to 29

Teatro Glauce Rocha, Av. Rio Branco, 179, Rio de Janeiro, Braizl

60 minutes | 14 years | Tickets: R$ 40.00 and R$ 20.00 (half-price) – available on Sympla at the box office.

For more information: 21 22200259

