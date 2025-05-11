Aqarmap To Host Egyptiansaudi Real Estate Summit In Cairo On May 18

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Aqarmap, the leading proptech platform operating in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is set to host a high-profile real estate summit uniting top developers, investors, and decision-makers from both countries. Scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025, the summit will be held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo under the patronage of Sherif El Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

This year's summit aims to strengthen integration between the Egyptian and Saudi real estate markets by exploring shared growth opportunities and addressing regional challenges. Key discussion topics will include market trends, cross-border investment, digital transformation, and regional expansion-at a time when investor interest across the MENA region is reaching new heights.

The event is part of Aqarmap's broader mission to foster meaningful connections between the two markets, going beyond property listings to create a collaborative platform for insights, innovation, and strategic development. High-level panels will feature leading voices from major family offices, investment funds, and real estate developers across both nations.

Participating companies include Al Rajhi Saudi Group, Aqarat Real Estate Development, Target Development, Al Balad Al Ameen, Mohammad Al Habib, Abdul Latif Jameel Properties, Makeen, Al Ramz, Ezdihar, Shurfah, Al Mahmal, PanKingdom Real Estate, Arbah Capital, Awj Holding Company, Al Majdiah, Sumou Holding, J.A. Baghlaf Group, Majd, Aljoud Real Estate, MDR Development, Al-Emaar Ocean for Development, Al Balaa Real Estate, Naqsh Investment, Waheej Real Estate, Araco Development, Shougana, Enbar, AlAjlan Riviera, and others.

Commenting on the summit, Amad El-Masoudi, Founder and Chairman of Aqarmap, said:

“We believe in enabling knowledge, guiding investment, and connecting markets. This summit is a natural extension of our 'Know More' philosophy-placing data, insights, and experience at the heart of industry progress. The caliber of participation this year reflects growing trust in our mission and underscores real momentum toward deeper regional integration.”

Founded in 2011, Aqarmap currently serves over 1.5 million monthly users, offering a seamless digital experience that connects buyers, developers, and sellers. Following its 2023 relaunch in Saudi Arabia, the company has been leveraging its decade-long experience to deliver localized, tech-enabled real estate solutions. Aqarmap continues to scale its data infrastructure and strategic partnerships across the Kingdom as part of its drive to build a stronger regional presence and unlock greater value for users throughout the Arab world.