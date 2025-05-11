Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Kaabi Meets Egypt's Minister Of Petroleum And Mineral Resources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, met Karim Badawy, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, in Doha on Sunday. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Egypt and the means to enhance them.

