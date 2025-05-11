3-Way Meeting In Kabul To Spur Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says a trilateral meeting was held in Kabul to strengthen trade relations, attract investment and launch joint projects among Afghanistan, Pakistan and China.

In a statement, the ministry said Saturday's meeting was hosted by Nooruddin Azizi, the acting minister of commerce and industry, with representatives from Pakistan, Iran and China in attendance.

Key topics discussed at the meeting included the establishment of joint industrial parks in Afghanistan, the creation of special economic zones and the development of joint export processing centres.

The participants also conferred on organising trilateral trade exhibitions, setting up support centres for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Afghanistan and facilitating banking relations among the three countries.

In his opening speech, Azizi said:“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is economy-focused, and we develop and implement foreign investment attraction programmes based on this policy, considering common interests.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Azizi invited the ministers from the participating countries to visit Afghanistan to further deepen discussions and expand cooperation.

