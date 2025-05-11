Kubbra Sait Calls Her Mom 'A Fighter' As She Wishes Her On Mother's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait got candid about her mom on Mother's Day during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Kubbra opened up about the one woman who has been her constant source of strength and inspiration.

Sharing a fond childhood memory, Kubbra told IANS, "My mom almost treated me like a China doll, like delicate, pretty, interesting. I mean, there's so much that my mother has done for me in my childhood. It's insane. Okay, like she changed schools for me because I was bullied. She never sat down and looked at the society and be like, 'Oh, no problem. This is how my daughter will deal with all of this.' She always tried to make me stronger than society. And that is an incredible, incredible gift that I will always take in my heart.

"We had a tailor master and his name was Balaji Tailor. He used to sit in a small little tailoring shop in a tiny little area in Bangalore called Varnarpet I'm not even joking it's like V-A-N-A-R-P-E-T in Bangalore all right and my mum would go to him, And she would pick all the clothes, you know, like the catalogs, not magazines, like catalogs. And then she would take one collar from this catalogue. She'll take one frill from the other catalogue. She will take one A-line design from another catalogue. She'll do a cuff from one catalogue. She'll take a button from one catalogue and then she will go. She will buy all these things and then she will put clothes for me together. And I used to be quite an ingrate and I think I used to dirty them. I used to get tiny beatings also," she added.

Revealing the one thing that she wants to carry from her mother, the 'Sacred Games' actress shared, "I think I want to carry the never die attitude from my mom. My mom's a fighter. My mom is incredible. And at the same time, she's not been hardened by society. If anything, she has such a child inside her, and she's so curious, and she's so excited. I think she's a really wonderful woman."