Azerbaijani Karate Team Shines At Fudokan World Championship In Poland

MENAFN - AzerNews) The traditional Azerbaijani karate team delivered a strong performance at the 10th Fudokan World Championship held in Pulawy, Poland, earning a series of medals across various age and weight categories,reports.

Hajiali Velizadeh claimed gold in the +80 kg adult category, while Kamran Heydarzadeh secured bronze in the 80 kg division. In the U-21 competition, Vusal Seyidov took the top podium spot in the 60 kg category.

In the veteran category, Siyavush Bayramov won bronze in the 75 kg weight class. Youth athlete Tahir Alekperov clinched gold at 75 kg, and Mahammad Bagirov brought home silver in the 65 kg division.

Among the girls, Shafaqat Zeynalli triumphed in the 60 kg category, while Gorkhmaz Safarli won gold in the junior boys' 60 kg division. In the children's category, Yusif Mustafazadeh earned bronze at 35 kg.

In a highlight bout of the men's absolute weight category, Babek Kalamzadeh decisively defeated his Armenian opponent 4:0 in the first round. Despite advancing to the final after four fights, an injury forced him to settle for a silver medal against a Polish opponent.

The Fudokan Karate World Championship, held every four years, remains one of the major international stages for traditional karate athletes.