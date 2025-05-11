2Nd Phase Of Lebanon's Municipal Elections Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The second phase of Lebanon's municipal elections commenced on Sunday, encompassing the governorates of North Lebanon and Akkar amid stringent security measures and direct oversight by the relevant authorities.

President General Joseph Aoun visited the Internal Security Forces (ISF) operations chamber in Beirut, where he commended the exemplary coordination among security agencies and the orderly conduct of the electoral process.

He emphasized that municipal elections are developmental in nature rather than political, urging citizens to cast their votes in favor of projects that advance development in their towns and villages, rather than solely focusing on individual candidates.

For his part, Lebanon's Minister of Interior, Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al Hajjar, affirmed the ministry's unflagging commitment to neutrality and the strict application of the law without favoritism.

He commended the high level of responsibility demonstrated by citizens during the first phase of the municipal elections held in Mount Lebanon.

The elections are being conducted in four sequential phases throughout the month of May 2025, mainly Mount Lebanon on May 4, North Lebanon and Akkar on May 11, Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel on May 18, and South Lebanon and Nabatieh on May 24, with special arrangements in place for the war-ravaged villages in the south.