Liberal Party Gains Seat in Recount, Reaches 170 in House
(MENAFN) The Liberal Party of Canada gained a seat in the House of Commons following a judicial recount on Saturday, bringing its total to 170 seats, just two short of securing a majority government.
Elections Canada updated the results for Terrebonne after the recount, revealing that the Liberal candidate, Tatiana Auguste, won by a mere single vote. Previously, Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne of the Bloc Quebecois had led Auguste by 44 votes.
The final tally showed Auguste with 23,352 votes, narrowly surpassing Sinclair-Desgagne, who received 23,351 votes. Elections Canada confirmed the results were certified by a judge.
Under the Canada Elections Act, a judicial recount is mandated when the vote difference between the top two candidates is less than 0.1% of the total votes cast. In addition, Elections Canada noted that recounts are underway in three other ridings.
