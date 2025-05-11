403
Wildfires Erupts in Syria, Firefighters Battle Harsh Terrain, Heat
(MENAFN) Wildfires that erupted on Wednesday in Syria's coastal Latakia province have burned through over 30 hectares of rural land, the Syrian Civil Defense reported on Sunday.
Authorities confirmed there have been no injuries or residential damage linked to the fires so far. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined.
Firefighting teams are facing significant hurdles, including strong winds, extreme heat, unexploded war remnants, and limited accessibility in the area, the Civil Defense noted.
Ali Assi, who oversees administrative and technical departments in Latakia, stated to a news agency that extreme temperatures and rugged terrain, which limits access to firefighting tools and water supplies, are complicating containment efforts.
"The fire has not been completely brought under control after four days," Assi noted. "We've contacted neighboring municipalities from Aleppo, Tartous, and Hama to send reinforcements. The fire has spread over dozens of dunams, and we're still awaiting the arrival of heavy machinery to support operations."
