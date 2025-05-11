DJ Moonflower Honors Mental Health Awareness Month With Music, Mindfulness, And Storytelling

Moonflower completed a two-year DJ residency, where she built a loyal community and cultivated a signature sound rooted in inclusivity, healing, and joy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Mental Health Awareness Month, DJ, psychology graduate, and author Moonflower shines a light on healing through rhythm and storytelling. Known for blending sound and soul, Moonflower is not just moving dance floors - she's moving minds and hearts.

Moonflower recently completed a two-year DJ residency in Los Angeles, where she built a loyal community and cultivated a signature sound rooted in inclusivity, healing, and joy. Now, she is actively seeking new opportunities to expand her reach, collaborate with like-minded creatives, and bring her transformative musical experiences to broader audiences.

Holding a Master's degree in Psychology, DJ Moonflower uses her platform to create safe, affirming spaces that prioritize emotional wellness. Her genre-fluid DJ sets - blending Amapiano, Afrobeat, Baile Funk, Disco, House, Hip-Hop, and R&B - are deeply rooted in intention, community, and connection.

During her residency, she transformed Monday nights into powerful gatherings that offered more than music. Her events felt like sanctuaries - dynamic, inclusive, and soulful spaces where mental health was honored and joy became a collective experience.

Since launching her DJ career in 2016, Moonflower has curated soundtracks for a wide range of events including national tours, school functions, private celebrations, and corporate wellness programs. With each set, she fuses her academic training with artistic intuition, creating soundscapes that support emotional expression and liberation.

Moonflower is also the author of Time Revealed to Me: Poems for the Black Divine Feminine, a poetic exploration of identity, healing, and spiritual rebirth. Her work on and off the decks amplifies voices often unheard - especially those of Black women navigating mental health, creativity, and personal transformation.

“Music has the power to heal,” says Moonflower.“When people feel safe to be themselves and move freely, that's when the real joy and connection can happen.”

With her vibrant energy and multi-dimensional artistry, DJ Moonflower is redefining what it means to be a healer in the modern age. Through every beat and every word, she invites others to feel seen, heard, and whole.

