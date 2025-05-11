403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Signals Readiness to Talks with New German Chancellor
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to engage in talks with newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if Berlin signals interest, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday. The statement came in response to Merz’s recent comments suggesting he might consider a phone conversation with the Russian leader.
“Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready for contacts with any leaders,” Peskov stated to reporters, stressing that such discussions rely on both parties being open to them.
“He (Putin) is open to interaction, to dialogue with any leaders to the extent that the leaders themselves are ready,” the Kremlin spokesperson added.
Peskov noted that Moscow has observed “many contradictory statements from Europe,” commenting that “they are generally more confrontational in nature than aimed at trying to somehow revive our relations.”
His comments followed Merz’s acknowledgment that he does not rule out the possibility of a phone call with Putin, as diplomatic strains between Russia and Western countries continue.
To date, no direct communication has taken place between Putin and Merz since the latter assumed office following Germany’s 2025 federal elections.
“Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready for contacts with any leaders,” Peskov stated to reporters, stressing that such discussions rely on both parties being open to them.
“He (Putin) is open to interaction, to dialogue with any leaders to the extent that the leaders themselves are ready,” the Kremlin spokesperson added.
Peskov noted that Moscow has observed “many contradictory statements from Europe,” commenting that “they are generally more confrontational in nature than aimed at trying to somehow revive our relations.”
His comments followed Merz’s acknowledgment that he does not rule out the possibility of a phone call with Putin, as diplomatic strains between Russia and Western countries continue.
To date, no direct communication has taken place between Putin and Merz since the latter assumed office following Germany’s 2025 federal elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment