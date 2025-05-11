Czech Foreign Minister On Putin's Negotiation Proposal: He Wants To Continue The War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky stated that while Ukraine and the international community are calling for an end to hostilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to continue the war.

Lipavsky wrote this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"It is simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demand a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting," Lipavsky wrote.

As reported, on May 10, members of the“Coalition of the Willing” agreed to an unconditional and full 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 12.

signals readiness for talks if Russia agrees to ceasefire starting May 1

However, Putin has proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine "where they were interrupted" in 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Putin's proposal, describing it as "a first step, but not enough.

Photo credit: MZV ČR / MFA CZ