403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky rejects recognizing Russia’s Crimea
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly rejected any possibility of recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, calling the topic non-negotiable and unconstitutional. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, as reported by Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, Zelensky reaffirmed that Crimea remains Ukrainian territory and ruled out any discussions on the matter.
His comments came in response to reports that the U.S. plans to propose formal recognition of Crimea as Russian during upcoming talks with Ukraine and its European allies. According to The Washington Post, this proposal is part of a broader peace initiative aimed at ending the conflict, with potential sanctions relief for Moscow included.
Zelensky argued that discussing Crimea’s status would only serve to prolong the war. “As soon as we begin negotiating over Crimea or any sovereign territory, we’re walking into a trap that extends the conflict — exactly what Russia wants,” he said.
He also criticized U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for allegedly overstepping his authority by broaching the subject with Russian officials. Zelensky previously expressed frustration over the idea at a press conference last week.
The Crimea proposal was reportedly introduced to Ukrainian officials in Paris last week, and The Washington Post suggested that Kiev views it as a final push from Washington before possibly stepping back from mediating the conflict.
Meanwhile, The New York Post reported that President Donald Trump may formally present what has been described as the U.S.’s “final offer” for a full ceasefire agreement as early as next week.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following a referendum, which occurred after a Western-backed coup in Kiev. The vote was widely supported by the peninsula’s ethnic Russian majority but has been rejected as illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.
His comments came in response to reports that the U.S. plans to propose formal recognition of Crimea as Russian during upcoming talks with Ukraine and its European allies. According to The Washington Post, this proposal is part of a broader peace initiative aimed at ending the conflict, with potential sanctions relief for Moscow included.
Zelensky argued that discussing Crimea’s status would only serve to prolong the war. “As soon as we begin negotiating over Crimea or any sovereign territory, we’re walking into a trap that extends the conflict — exactly what Russia wants,” he said.
He also criticized U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for allegedly overstepping his authority by broaching the subject with Russian officials. Zelensky previously expressed frustration over the idea at a press conference last week.
The Crimea proposal was reportedly introduced to Ukrainian officials in Paris last week, and The Washington Post suggested that Kiev views it as a final push from Washington before possibly stepping back from mediating the conflict.
Meanwhile, The New York Post reported that President Donald Trump may formally present what has been described as the U.S.’s “final offer” for a full ceasefire agreement as early as next week.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following a referendum, which occurred after a Western-backed coup in Kiev. The vote was widely supported by the peninsula’s ethnic Russian majority but has been rejected as illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment