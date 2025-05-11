403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin highlights terms for discussions with Kiev
(MENAFN) If Ukraine wants to engage in future peace talks with Russia, it must first revoke its own ban on negotiations with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
The comments came after President Putin expressed a willingness to consider a mutual halt on long-range attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. His remarks followed a social media post by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, in which Zelensky proposed both sides stop striking non-military targets.
When asked if Ukraine’s legal prohibition on direct dialogue with Putin could hinder progress, Peskov emphasized that Kyiv would need to take formal steps to remove this barrier if it truly intends to pursue negotiations.
He reiterated that Putin’s offer reflected Russia’s ongoing openness to diplomacy. However, Peskov stressed that, legally and practically, Ukraine still prohibits such contact and has not taken any steps to change that position.
Zelensky signed a decree in October 2022 banning any talks with Moscow while Putin remains in power. He has consistently voiced distrust and animosity toward the Russian leader.
Putin also commented on Ukraine’s initial reluctance to accept a recent Russian Easter ceasefire proposal, suggesting Kyiv only agreed to it after likely pressure from Western allies, who were concerned about the optics of rejecting a truce.
The comments came after President Putin expressed a willingness to consider a mutual halt on long-range attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. His remarks followed a social media post by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, in which Zelensky proposed both sides stop striking non-military targets.
When asked if Ukraine’s legal prohibition on direct dialogue with Putin could hinder progress, Peskov emphasized that Kyiv would need to take formal steps to remove this barrier if it truly intends to pursue negotiations.
He reiterated that Putin’s offer reflected Russia’s ongoing openness to diplomacy. However, Peskov stressed that, legally and practically, Ukraine still prohibits such contact and has not taken any steps to change that position.
Zelensky signed a decree in October 2022 banning any talks with Moscow while Putin remains in power. He has consistently voiced distrust and animosity toward the Russian leader.
Putin also commented on Ukraine’s initial reluctance to accept a recent Russian Easter ceasefire proposal, suggesting Kyiv only agreed to it after likely pressure from Western allies, who were concerned about the optics of rejecting a truce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment