Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin affirms termination of Easter treaty

Putin affirms termination of Easter treaty


2025-05-11 06:34:52
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the resumption of military action against Ukraine following the conclusion of a 30-hour Easter ceasefire. He also commented on Kiev's initial reaction to the ceasefire announcement, suggesting it reflected Ukraine’s stance on peace initiatives.

On Saturday, Putin declared a unilateral suspension of hostilities, instructing Russian troops to engage only in response to Ukrainian attacks. Reflecting on the ceasefire's end on Monday, Putin reiterated that Moscow was genuinely seeking peace, unlike Kiev. He noted that, unlike Russia’s positive approach to the ceasefire, Ukraine had dismissed the offer, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky calling it a “play with lives.”

Putin remarked that, after some foreign advisers likely influenced Zelensky, Kiev quickly agreed to the ceasefire, though he noted that military reports indicated a reduction in hostilities but not a full cessation of violence.

The Russian leader also addressed Ukrainian complaints about long-range strikes on sites Ukraine claimed were civilian. Putin defended the strikes, stating that Ukrainian authorities were using civilian locations for military purposes. He specifically cited an incident in Sumy, where Russian forces targeted a university congress center, which, according to him, had been used by Ukrainian troops who had committed crimes in Russia's Kursk region.

In Putin’s view, Ukrainian military gatherings in civilian buildings were legitimate military targets.

MENAFN11052025000045015687ID1109533825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search