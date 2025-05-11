403
Moscow says Kiev was unsuccessful in honoring Easter truce
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that Ukraine did not honor the 30-hour Easter ceasefire, which expired at midnight on Monday. Her comments came after the US State Department expressed support for extending the brief truce beyond Sunday.
Zakharova wrote on Telegram that the Ukrainian government had violated the truce, including using American HIMARS systems for attacks. She pointed out that this was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern, recalling how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously agreed to a moratorium on strikes targeting energy infrastructure but continued to attack civilian energy sites.
Ukrainian President Zelensky had initially indicated he would respect the ceasefire if Russia adhered to it, but the Russian Defense Ministry reported over 1,300 artillery and drone strikes after the truce began on Saturday. Zelensky, in turn, accused Russia of around 3,000 violations on Sunday.
The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that Ukraine continued to target fuel depots and parts of the power grid during the 30-day energy truce brokered by the US. One of the most significant violations occurred on March 21, when Ukraine attacked a gas metering station in Sudzha, a key pipeline used to supply gas to the EU.
