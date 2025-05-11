Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
House, Storage Facility Destroyed In Donetsk Region Following Russian Shelling

2025-05-11 06:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A house and a storage facility were destroyed in the Donetsk region due to shelling by the Russian army.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the village of Illinivka, Kramatorsk district, a two-story private residential building caught fire as a result of enemy shelling," the report states.

Rescuers successfully extinguished the blaze, which had engulfed the roof and belongings across a total area of 100 square meters.

Read also: Russian army attacks village in Zaporizhzhia region, woman wounded

Additionally, in the village of Sviatohorivka, Pokrovsk district, a fire broke out in a storage facility belonging to an agricultural enterprise following an enemy strike. Emergency responders managed to put out the flames, which had spread across 500 square meters. No casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in Russian attacks on the Donetsk region over the past day.

