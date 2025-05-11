403
NATO Ministers Meet in Turkey Ahead of Key Leaders’ Summit
(MENAFN) NATO foreign ministers are set to meet in Antalya, Turkey, on May 14–15 for an informal gathering known as the NATO iFMM, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to diplomatic sources.
Delegates from all 32 NATO countries are anticipated to participate in the event, which will serve as a venue for additional dialogue in preparation for the NATO leaders’ summit scheduled in The Hague on June 24–25.
On the evening of May 14, Fidan will host a social gathering attended by the foreign ministers, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and other high-ranking officials.
The morning of May 15 will feature an informal session of the North Atlantic Council, during which the ministers will deliberate on key topics and possible outcomes for the upcoming summit.
High on the agenda are discussions on revising the alliance’s approach to burden-sharing and shaping the trajectory of European security.
Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the necessity of bolstering NATO's unity and deterrence, cautioning against any weakening of its foundational role in Euro-Atlantic security.
He is also expected to affirm Turkey’s dedication to boosting its defense spending and contributions to the alliance, noting that the country already surpasses NATO’s 2% GDP benchmark.
Fidan will likely advocate for eliminating restrictions on defense industry partnerships and highlight the importance of true alliance in combating terrorism, while reaffirming support for peace and stability in neighboring areas and the broader Middle East.
