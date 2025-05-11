MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt as a top polo shirt brand in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt as a top polo shirt brand in 2025, citing the company's consistent product craftsmanship, evolving design ethos, and strong resonance with the modern consumer.

Top Men's Polo Brand

Charles Tyrwhitt - a British menswear brand known for quality tailoring, timeless style, and exceptional customer service

Founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler, Charles Tyrwhitt was launched with a clear mission: to make "the best shirts, using only the finest materials, at great value, with unbeatable service." While the brand built its early reputation on formal shirts, it has since expanded into a broader menswear offering that reflects contemporary shifts in how men dress for both work and leisure. Among the notable developments in its evolving product portfolio is the growing popularity and refinement of its polo shirt collection.

Craftsmanship with a Modern Edge

Charles Tyrwhitt's polo shirts reflect the brand's commitment to quality and tailoring principles, even in casualwear. Each polo is designed in-house in London and embodies a clean, classic silhouette suitable for both smart-casual workdays and weekend occasions. With options available in lightweight jersey cotton and performance-inspired piqué, the brand offers customers a range of fits and textures without sacrificing comfort or polish.

Key features include soft-touch cotton, reinforced collars to maintain shape, and thoughtful design touches that balance structure and ease. Variations such as the Smart Jersey Polo, Tyrwhitt Piqué Polo, and Long Sleeve Polo cater to a range of climates and preferences, making them a reliable staple for year-round wear.

Style with Versatility

What distinguishes Charles Tyrwhitt's polo shirts is their versatility. While many brands treat polos strictly as off-duty wear, Charles Tyrwhitt embraces their role as a bridge between formal and casual. Color offerings range from timeless neutrals to seasonal hues, while design details - like button-down collars and contrast tipping - allow wearers to subtly express personal style. Short-sleeve and long-sleeve options also accommodate changing seasons and workplace expectations, aligning with broader trends in hybrid work attire.

Charles Tyrwhitt is offering a range of seasonal promotions, including a bundle deal of four white shirts for $259 - reflecting savings of up to $255 automatically applied at checkout. Shoppers can also use the code TAKE15 to receive 15% off their purchase . In celebration of Memorial Day, the brand is running a limited-time offer: five shirts or polos for $225, plus 20% off all other items across the site.

About Charles Tyrwhitt

Charles Tyrwhitt is a British menswear brand founded in 1986 by Nicholas Wheeler, known for combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Starting as a shirtmaker, the company now offers a full range of menswear - including suits, knitwear, and polo shirts - designed in-house and crafted with a focus on quality, value, and timeless style.

Headquartered in London with a flagship store on Jermyn Street, Charles Tyrwhitt serves customers globally through retail locations and a strong online presence. The brand is committed to excellent customer service and offers a six-month guarantee on all products.

