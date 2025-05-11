403
Kim Jong-un Visits Russian Embassy
(MENAFN) On Friday, North Korean president Kim Jong-un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
This visit allowed him to reinforce North Korea’s alliance with Moscow and pledge the nation’s commitment to defend Russia against any attack from Western-backed forces, including those involving “the Kiev neo-Nazis.”
During the visit, Kim placed flowers at the Eternal Flame monument in honor of Soviet soldiers.
He referred to the gesture as a tribute to the “heroic lives and feats of the unknown soldiers,” as reported by a state-run news agency.
The North Korean leader was joined by senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, and his daughter.
Kim delivered an extended speech in which he conveyed his greetings to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, describing him as a “seasoned leader of a powerful state” and his “closest friend and comrade.”
He praised the Soviet Union's significant role in defeating Nazi Germany but warned that its legacy faces fresh threats.
“The revival of Nazism… is a serious threat that can never be tolerated,” Kim remarked.
Referring to Ukraine’s recent attempts to encroach on Russian territory, he condemned these actions as “a hysterical action that can be taken only by the Kiev neo-Nazis.”
