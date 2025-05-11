403
Trump Promises Support in Solving Kashmir Conflict
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to collaborate with both India and Pakistan to address the longstanding Kashmir conflict, which saw intense missile exchanges and gunfire between the two countries.
Following a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed rivals, Trump expressed his willingness to work towards finding a resolution.
In a post on social media, Trump remarked, "Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."
His statement indicated the US's long-term commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Trump also indicated that the United States would "substantially" enhance trade with both India and Pakistan, who had agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after five days of intense fighting.
He commended the leadership of both nations for their decision to stop the ongoing hostilities, which had the potential to cause significant loss of life and widespread destruction.
"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much," Trump noted.
He emphasized that millions of "good and innocent" lives could have been lost in the conflict.
Trump further acknowledged the courage of both nations' leaders, stating, "Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision."
In closing, he offered his praise, adding, "God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done."
The escalation in tensions began when Islamabad launched a large-scale retaliatory operation against India on Saturday morning, following New Delhi's military strikes on what it identified as "terrorist targets" in Pakistan.
This military action came after 26 people were killed in an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
