Great Russian attacks target Ukrainian army-industrial building
(MENAFN) Russian forces launched extensive strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, including drone production facilities and airfield infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday. The strikes, carried out using drones and precision missiles, targeted key elements of Ukraine’s defense industry. The Ministry described the operation as successful.
The attacks are part of a series of similar actions by Russia, which began on Saturday, targeting a range of military assets. These include weapons factories, airfields, munitions storage facilities, military training centers, and buildings housing Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries.
The strikes coincide with the expiration of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that had paused attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to halt strikes on energy facilities for 30 days, following a phone call with US President Donald Trump aimed at facilitating peace talks.
While Ukraine had publicly backed the agreement, Russia has accused Kiev of violating the ceasefire multiple times, including launching drone strikes on critical gas infrastructure within Russian borders. Moscow has expressed distrust toward the Ukrainian government based on these violations.
When asked about the end of the moratorium, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that it had expired, but no further instructions had been issued by President Putin regarding next steps.
