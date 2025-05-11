403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow says Ukraine ceasefire ‘unrealistic’ for meantime
(MENAFN) A full ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is currently unlikely, according to Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations. He pointed to repeated violations by Ukraine of a limited, U.S.-mediated agreement to stop strikes on energy infrastructure.
Speaking at the UN on Thursday, Nebenzia responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting Moscow may soon respond to a proposed ceasefire plan. The Russian envoy expressed skepticism, stating, “Given Ukraine’s failure to honor the truce on energy sites, any talk of a broader ceasefire is unrealistic at this time.”
Last month, a 30-day pause in attacks on energy facilities was agreed upon by Moscow and Kiev following a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Russia claims it upheld the deal, it accuses Ukraine of repeatedly breaching it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Friday that the ceasefire had expired, though no new decisions had been announced by Putin.
Nebenzia also questioned the practicality of enforcing a comprehensive ceasefire, noting past failures like the Minsk agreements, which he said were manipulated to prepare Ukraine for conflict rather than peace. He emphasized that it's still unclear who would be responsible for monitoring a future truce.
These comments come amid ongoing U.S.-Russia talks aimed at resolving the conflict. Earlier this month, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg and said that peace discussions hinge on the status of five former Ukrainian territories that voted to join Russia.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington might pull out of the negotiations if no progress is seen soon, saying a decision must be reached “within days.”
Speaking at the UN on Thursday, Nebenzia responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting Moscow may soon respond to a proposed ceasefire plan. The Russian envoy expressed skepticism, stating, “Given Ukraine’s failure to honor the truce on energy sites, any talk of a broader ceasefire is unrealistic at this time.”
Last month, a 30-day pause in attacks on energy facilities was agreed upon by Moscow and Kiev following a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Russia claims it upheld the deal, it accuses Ukraine of repeatedly breaching it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Friday that the ceasefire had expired, though no new decisions had been announced by Putin.
Nebenzia also questioned the practicality of enforcing a comprehensive ceasefire, noting past failures like the Minsk agreements, which he said were manipulated to prepare Ukraine for conflict rather than peace. He emphasized that it's still unclear who would be responsible for monitoring a future truce.
These comments come amid ongoing U.S.-Russia talks aimed at resolving the conflict. Earlier this month, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg and said that peace discussions hinge on the status of five former Ukrainian territories that voted to join Russia.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington might pull out of the negotiations if no progress is seen soon, saying a decision must be reached “within days.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment