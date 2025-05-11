403
Arab Nations Applaud India, Pakistan Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Arab states have expressed approval following the announcement of a ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan, which came after four intense days of lethal confrontations that nearly spiraled into a full-blown conflict.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia stated that the Kingdom welcomed the accord between the two nuclear-capable nations.
The ministry expressed hope that the development would contribute to re-establishing calm and stability in the area.
It also praised both sides for “prioritizing wisdom and self-restraint and reaffirms its support for resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.”
Qatar echoed this sentiment, voicing its wholehearted endorsement of all initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting peaceful settlement of disputes.
The country’s Foreign Ministry remarked that the truce demonstrates “the wisdom of both Pakistan and India, as well as their commitment to peace and the resolution of all outstanding issues through constructive dialogue which paves comprehensive, mutually agreed, and sustainable solutions that will enhance security and stability in the region.”
Qatar also acknowledged the role played by United States Leader Donald Trump in facilitating the breakthrough.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) conveyed similar sentiments.
According to a news agency, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed expressed hope that the cessation of hostilities “would benefit the security and stability of both countries, their people, and the South Asian region.”
He also recognized Trump’s contribution and emphasized the UAE’s long-standing and close relationships with both India and Pakistan.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) conveyed similar sentiments.
According to a news agency, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed expressed hope that the cessation of hostilities “would benefit the security and stability of both countries, their people, and the South Asian region.”
