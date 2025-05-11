Al Faisal Global Award For Gulf Studies Celebrates Regional Scholarship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Faisal Global Award for Gulf Studies, an initiative of the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge, was officially launched during a main session on the sidelines of the Doha International Book Fair.

The award aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding scholarly contributions that deepen the academic and cultural understanding of the Gulf region across local, regional, and international contexts.

Ibrahim Badawy, Director of the Al Faisal Global Foundation underscored the significance of the award in advancing knowledge and research in line with national priorities, saying,“This award embodies our commitment to science and scholarship in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030,” said Badawy.

“It is a reflection of our belief in the power of academic excellence to preserve cultural memory, promote intellectual leadership, and provide grounded insight into the region's past, present, and future.”

The Al Faisal Global Award for Gulf Studies includes three categories - Qatari, Gulf, and International - honouring scholars whose distinguished work has contributed meaningfully to Gulf-related studies.

Qatari Category: H E Professor Dr. Youssef bin Mohammed Al Obaidan.

Former Professor of Political Science at Qatar University and former member of the Shura Council, currently serving as Expert at the Documents and Research Department of the Amiri Diwan. Dr. Al Obaidan is recognised for his influential academic work in political analysis, his role in preserving Qatar's national narrative, and his contribution to strategic policy thinking.

Gulf Category: Professor Dr. Abdullah Baabood Chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University in Japan, and a leading Arab academic in international relations and Gulf studies.

His research explores the intersection of politics, economics, and culture, and has significantly advanced scholarly engagement with the Gulf and broader Islamic world.

International category: Professor Dr. Gerd Nonneman Professor of International Relations and Gulf Studies, and Head of the International Politics Department at Georgetown University in Qatar.

Dr. Nonneman is internationally renowned for his expertise in Middle East foreign policy and political development. His editorial work with the Journal of Arabian Studies and his extensive publications have helped shape the field of Gulf and Red Sea studies.

In his closing remarks, Badawy emphasised,“This award not only celebrates academic excellence - it builds a legacy of regional understanding and cross-cultural dialogue. We are proud to contribute to a platform that connects generations of scholars and inspires future research on the Gulf.”