White S-African party wishes to mend ties with ANC
(MENAFN) AfriForum, a prominent white South African group, is working to improve its relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) after tensions arose due to AfriForum's appeal to the United States to impose sanctions on ANC leaders. The controversy led to diplomatic strain and attracted international attention.
On Tuesday, representatives from AfriForum, alongside its allies, met with ANC officials to discuss issues of "common interest" in South Africa. The meeting was organized with the assistance of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).
Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, confirmed the gathering and emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation between the two groups. While Kriel did not go into detail about the discussions, he described them as candid and productive. He noted that both parties recognized the need to address the concerns raised, but further comments would be withheld until the process progressed further.
The ANC released a statement echoing AfriForum's sentiment, stating that all parties were committed to seeking “South African solutions” to build a unified and diverse nation.
AfriForum, alongside Solidarity, has often raised concerns about the safety of white South Africans, which contributed to tensions with the US. In response to these claims, former US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South Africa and cut financial aid. Trump also proposed offering refugee status to white South Africans, an offer which AfriForum and others declined, insisting they could not leave their homeland. The situation has raised concerns about potential economic repercussions, including the possible loss of South Africa’s trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated he will meet with Trump soon to resolve the ongoing bilateral tensions.
