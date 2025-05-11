403
Zelenskyy Expresses Thanks for Continued US Aid
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that new US military assistance is set to arrive in Ukraine today, expressing his gratitude to United States Leader Donald Trump for the ongoing support and intelligence exchange, particularly as calls for a ceasefire grow louder.
“I thank President Trump for not stopping and American aid is coming today, for not stopping the exchange of intelligence,” Zelenskyy remarked during a press conference in Kyiv, following a significant summit of European leaders.
He emphasized the importance of this aid, stating, “This is important for us during the work of protecting the sky.”
The summit, held in Kyiv, was attended by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Poland. Zelenskyy described this gathering as “United Europe in Ukraine.”
Additionally, the discussions were expanded to include representatives from 30 other countries, the European Union, and NATO, all participating via video link.
Zelenskyy pointed out that one of the key outcomes of the summit was the unanimous stance on a ceasefire.
He outlined the demand for a “complete, unconditional and for at least 30 days” ceasefire to provide diplomacy with a genuine opportunity.
The Ukrainian leader also underscored the ongoing dialogue with Washington, stressing the significance of continued collaboration with President Trump.
“Ukraine has a very productive dialogue with President Trump and communication with the team. Thank you for that,” he conveyed through a Telegram post.
