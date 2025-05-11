Bob Cowper, The First Batter To Hit Test Triple Century In Australia, Passes Away

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Bob Cowper, who was the first batter to hit a triple century in Test cricket on Australian soil, had passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday after a battle with illness. He is survived by his wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera.

Cowper was an enormously talented left-hand batter renowned for his elegant stroke play, his patience at the crease and his ability to amass big scores for Australia. The most significant moment in his career spanning 27 Tests was a knock of 307 against England at the MCG in 1966, the first triple century in the longest format of the game recorded in Australia, as it also helped the hosts' retain the Ashes.

In the 27 Tests he played from 1964 to 1968, Cowper amassed 2061 runs at an average of 48.16, including five centuries, before making the decision to walk away from international cricket aged just 28 to pursue a business career.

For Victoria, Cowper played 83 first class matches making a significant contribution to a successful era for his home state. Cowper later served as an ICC match referee and was a trusted advisor to many in the game. In 2023, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition for his services to cricket.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket. Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s.”

“He was also a significant contributor to cricket in other roles including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always keenly sought. On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest condolences to Bob's family, friends and former teammates at this very sad time,” said Mike Baird, CA Chairman, in a statement.