Tragic Bus Plunge in Sri Lanka Claims Lives

2025-05-11 02:08:34
(MENAFN) A devastating bus accident in the Kotmale area of Sri Lanka's Central Province has claimed the lives of eleven people, with approximately 25 others sustaining injuries. Police officials confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred on Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off a cliff.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to various regional hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of the fatal crash. Initial reports from the police had indicated a preliminary death toll of eight, with over 30 individuals reported as injured. However, these figures were later revised following further assessment at the scene.

The incident has once again highlighted the concerning prevalence of road accidents in Sri Lanka. Official data consistently reveals that buses are frequently implicated in these unfortunate events, raising questions about road safety measures and driver conduct in the country. This latest tragedy underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance and preventative measures to mitigate the risk of such accidents in the future.

