Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches 2025 CB650R And CBR650R With Revolutionary E-Clutch Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10 May 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has taken a bold stride into the future of motorcycling with the launch of the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R. These middle-weight 650cc motorcycles are the first ones in India to feature Honda's state-of-the-art E-Clutch technology. The company has commenced bookings across all BigWing dealerships, with deliveries slated to commence by the last week of May 2025. The new E-Clutch equipped 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh while the CBR650R has been priced at Rs. 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.
Announcing the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are delighted to introduce the latest additions to our premium motorcycle line-up - the CB650R and CBR650R - now equipped with Honda's revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The premium motorcycling space has been experiencing remarkable growth in India, and with world-class products like the CB650R and CBR650R, we are confident they will set new benchmarks for performance and riding innovation. The introduction of E-Clutch is a step into the future, giving riders a unique blend of control and comfort, reinforcing Honda's leadership in technological advancement.”
Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are excited to bring the new CB650R and CBR650R for our Indian riders, with the revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The standard variants of both these models were introduced earlier this year & they received a phenomenal response. With the introduction of the E-Clutch equipped variants, we believe this will further elevate the customer's riding experience while strengthening Honda's position in the premium motorcycle space. These motorcycles perfectly balance performance, ease, and innovation - qualities that today's riders value more than ever.”
2025 Honda CB650R, CBR650R: E-Clutch Technology
Honda Motor Company developed the world's first Honda E-Clutch system for motorcycles in November 2023 that enables smooth starting and gear shifting without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever, by automatically controlling the clutch of the multi-gear manual motorcycle transmission. The newly launched 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R mark a significant milestone as they become the first motorcycles in India to be equipped with Honda's revolutionary E-Clutch technology. Designed to cater to both relaxed and spirited riding styles, the e-clutch system enhances rider comfort by reducing fatigue and elevates the thrill of sporty maneuvering, bringing a seamless blend of control, convenience, and excitement.
2025 Honda CB650R | Minimalist Perfection
The Honda CB650R continues to embody the brand's Neo Sports Café design language, combining a minimalist, muscular look with modern performance attributes. It features a round all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and an exposed steel frame, giving it a rugged yet refined streetfighter presence. The CB650R is available in two striking colour options - Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
At its core lies a 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that produces a robust 70 kW of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and a peak torque of 63 Nm at 9,500 RPM. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and benefits from Honda's E-Clutch technology. Complementing the powertrain is a high-spec chassis setup with Showa's 41 mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted front forks & a rear Monoshock with adjustable preload, offering excellent handling and ride comfort.
Braking performance is equally impressive with dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, all managed by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The motorcycle also boasts a vibrant 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display that provides vital ride information and supports smartphone connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app, allowing access to calls, messages, and navigation through Bluetooth.
2025 Honda CBR650R | What R You Today?
The new Honda CBR650R brings a sportier, racetrack-inspired aesthetic to the middleweight category. With its aggressive lines, aerodynamic fairing, and hunched-forward stance, the CBR650R exudes speed and purpose even at a standstill. Available in two striking colour options, Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, the CBR650R ensures heads turn on every ride.
It shares the same 649cc inline four-cylinder engine with the CB650R, delivering identical power and torque outputs - 70 kW at 12,000 RPM and 63 Nm at 9,500 RPM - along with the six-speed gearbox and Honda's E-Clutch technology. In addition, the CBR650R also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which enhances traction and stability, especially in dynamic riding conditions.
The hardware setup includes the same Showa 41 mm SFF-BP front forks and a rear adjustable Monoshock for agile handling and control, along with high-performance braking components in the form of dual 310 mm radial-mounted front discs and a rear 240 mm disc with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle's digital interface is a 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal display that supports Honda RoadSync app connectivity, enabling riders to access smartphone functions with ease.
2025 Honda CB650R, CBR650R: Price and Availability
The new 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh and the new CBR650R will retail at Rs. 10.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for these premium motorcycles are now open at all BigWing dealerships across India. One can also book them online via Honda BigWing India's official website (). The deliveries of the new E-Clutch equipped CB650R and CBR650R will commence from the last week of May 2025 onwards.
