403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JPA Condemns 'Baseless' Allegations Against Jordanian Relief Efforts In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Press Association (JPA) has condemned“baseless allegations” against the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts in Gaza by a London-based news website. In a statement issued on Friday, JPA said the report published by the website lacked credibility and integrity, with no reliable sources. The association described the report as a“failed attempt to undermine Jordan's humanitarian efforts,” particularly those related to the Kingdom's support for Palestinians in Gaza statement, a copy of which was sent to The Jordan Times, reaffirmed Jordan's historical support for the Palestinian cause and its role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship. The statement highlighted the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts in Gaza, noting that the Jordan Armed Forces carried out independent air and ground aid missions in the war-torn Strip, as the international community was struggling to respond. “These heroic and humanitarian efforts reflect Jordan's steadfast position,” JPA said, while dismissing the recent media attacks as part of an“orchestrated smear campaign” against backed by external funding. Such campaigns, the association said, aim to distort Jordan's firm humanitarian and pan-Arab stances, especially since the start of efforts to break the blockade on Gaza. Reaffirming its support for both official and popular efforts to aid Palestinians in Gaza, the association called on Jordanians to remain united and vigilant against what it described as a“misleading media offensive targeting Jordan's pivotal regional role.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment