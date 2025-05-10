1.5 Billion E-Documents Uploaded To Egypt's E-Invoicing System: ETA Chief

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that the national e-invoicing system has recorded significant growth, with approximately 1.5 billion electronic documents uploaded to date.

She emphasized that enrolling in the e-invoice system is now a prerequisite for businesses seeking to benefit from the simplified tax regime introduced under Law No. 6 of 2025. This law applies to enterprises with annual revenues of up to EGP 20m, offering streamlined procedures and a simplified method for calculating tax obligations.

Abdel Aal highlighted that, effective July 1, 2023, only electronic invoices are accepted as valid documentation for expense deductions and VAT refund claims. This mandate makes it critical for all taxpayers to comply with the relevant phase of mandatory enrollment in either the e-invoicing or e-receipt platform, depending on the nature of their business activity.

To support this transition, the Tax Authority regularly hosts online awareness seminars, with schedules published on its official Facebook page and website. These sessions are designed to guide taxpayers through the registration process and integration with the digital platforms.

Abdel Aal also urged taxpayers to utilize the Digital Transformation Support Center at the ETA, which offers full technical assistance and responds to inquiries through various channels, including a dedicated hotline. The center aims to facilitate a smooth and accessible shift to digital tax compliance.

She described the e-invoicing initiative as a major evolution in the relationship between the Authority and the business community. The system contributes to building a comprehensive and accurate tax database, enhances oversight, fosters fairness, reduces tax evasion, and supports the integration of the informal economy into the formal sector. It also aligns Egypt's tax practices with international standards.

Abdel Aal concluded by highlighting the numerous benefits of compliance with the e-invoicing system, including easier expense verification, faster VAT refunds, lower audit risk, and streamlined audit procedures. She noted that the system improves recordkeeping, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens trust between businesses and clients.