India-Pakistan News: 'Bilateral Understanding' To Ceasefire Breach, Blasts, Blackouts - 10 Takeaways From Tense Night

MENAFN - Live Mint) As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan, Punjab reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure, an emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport and Amritsar District Collector issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

The developments came hours after India said that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

From 'bilateral understanding' declaration to Pakistan's violation to explosions, airport advisory : All you need to know

1. To halt firing and military action on land and in the air by India and Pakistan, the two countries decided on Saturday, May 10, to reach a “bilateral understanding”.

"The DGMO [Director General of Military Operations] of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced that India and Pakistan have had on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

2. However, Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding just hours after announcing the agreement in the afternoon. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

In a violation of a bilateral understanding by Pakistan to end military action, drone s were observed flying in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, prompting swift action by the armed forces which shot them down with the air defence mechanis, news agency PTI reported.

Drone sightings were also reported from Verinag in Anantnag district and Bandipora and Safapora, the officials said.

3. A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

As a series of blasts rocked the city after sundown, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the "ceasefire" announcement. Blasts could be heard after an interval of 15 minutes as the flares lit up the night sky in the city.

4. Punjab reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure after withdrawing it earlier on Saturday. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, "Since there are reports of ceasefire violation, we will remain on alert today.

"We will observe a blackout if and when needed. I advise all kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home. Please do not indulge in bursting of firecrackers. We have done this drill several times, so please do not panic. This is by way of abundant cauti

5. Amritsar District Collector issued a red alert urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows. In a statement issued on Sunday, the District Collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."

6. Earlier, at 4:39 am, the District Collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces. "By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities," Amritsar DC said in a statement.

7. Amritsar authorities also shared helpline numbers:“For any clarifications, please get in touch with us on our numbers: 1. Civil control room - 01832226262, 7973867446; 2. Police control room - City 9781130666, Rural 9780003387.”

8. A scheduled emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday from 8:25pm to 8:45pm. The drill aimed to test the airport's preparedness and response to potential power outages or other emergencies.

9. Delhi Airport operations issued a travel to fliers on Sunday as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to brew. Delhi Airport operations advised its passengers to keep following official updates, suggesting potential adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints in the wake of deteriorating India-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

10. Meanwhile, the situation in Jammu city remained normal on Sunday. No drones, firing and shelling were reported during the intervening night of May 10-11, news agency ANI reported.