Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bahrain, Syria Discuss Expanding Cooperation During Syrian Leader's Visit

Bahrain, Syria Discuss Expanding Cooperation During Syrian Leader's Visit


2025-05-10 08:06:53
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANAMA, May 11 (NNN-BNA) – Bahrain and Syria discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors, Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said yesterday, during the first official visit by Syrian leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

At a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Al Zayani said, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, held extensive talks with Al-Sharaa, highlighting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, including national efforts to uphold security, stability, and social unity, said Al Zayani.

Syria's foreign affairs chief, Asaad Al-Shaibani, described the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations, which opens a new chapter, based on mutual trust and respect.

Al-Shaibani said, Syria views Bahrain as an active partner in its reconstruction, and a major contributor to efforts aimed at reviving the Syrian economy.

He renewed Syria's call for the lifting of economic sanctions, terming it as a humanitarian and regional necessity, as stability in Syria would contribute positively to regional security, and reduce risks of migration, poverty, and extremism.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN10052025000200011047ID1109532734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search