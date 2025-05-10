Bahrain, Syria Discuss Expanding Cooperation During Syrian Leader's Visit

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MANAMA, May 11 (NNN-BNA) – Bahrain and Syria discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors, Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said yesterday, during the first official visit by Syrian leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

At a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Al Zayani said, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, held extensive talks with Al-Sharaa, highlighting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, including national efforts to uphold security, stability, and social unity, said Al Zayani.

Syria's foreign affairs chief, Asaad Al-Shaibani, described the visit as a turning point in bilateral relations, which opens a new chapter, based on mutual trust and respect.

Al-Shaibani said, Syria views Bahrain as an active partner in its reconstruction, and a major contributor to efforts aimed at reviving the Syrian economy.

He renewed Syria's call for the lifting of economic sanctions, terming it as a humanitarian and regional necessity, as stability in Syria would contribute positively to regional security, and reduce risks of migration, poverty, and extremism.– NNN-BNA