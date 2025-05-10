Three Civilians Injured As Russians Launch Strikes At Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of another series of Russian airstrikes at Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region, three civilians were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, starting at 15:30 on May 10, Russian forces launched a series of airstrikes at the town of Kupiansk. Residential buildings and a car were damaged. Two civilians - a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman - suffered acute stress reactions due to one of the guided bombs hitting the area," the statement reads.

Additionally, around 18:50, Russian troops struck the village of Blahodativka in Kupiansk district with an FPV drone. The impact occurred near a residential building, and a 69-year-old woman experienced acute shock.

Despite the challenging security conditions, prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the crimes committed by Russian forces.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, six people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours.