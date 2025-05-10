Portraits With Purpose: Ligel Lambert's Kickstarter Honors Inspirational Artists & Professors

The Paintings of Inspirational Visual Artists & Professors by artist & adjunct professor, Ligel Lambert

The Paintings of Inspirational Visual Artists & Professors by artist & adjunct professor, Ligel Lambert_

Symbolic Representation of Odili Donald Odita | Acrylic and paper on canvas | 36” x 48” | 2025

Portraits with Purpose: Artist & Adjunct Professor Ligel Lambert's Kickstarter Honors Inspirational Artists & Professors, Celebrating Their Impact

- Ligel LambertNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visual artist, adjunct professor, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ligel Lambert has launched his latest Kickstarter campaign, Painting Inspirational Visual Artists and Educators . This ambitious portrait series aims to honor influential figures in the visual arts and art education, inspiring future generations of creatives and leaders.Ligel, celebrated for his Fauvist-inspired paintings, draws from his extensive experiences and observations of influential artists like Jacob Lawrence, Kerry James Marshall, William T. Williams, Richard Mayhew, and Charles White, among others. His work explores powerful themes of the interpretations of sound, identity, belonging, and justice. In this new series, Lambert aims to highlight the profound contributions of visual artists and professors who have left an indelible mark on the visual art & art education communities and shaped the broader cultural landscape worldwide."By illuminating the legacies of Black male visual artists and art professors, we empower future generations to see themselves reflected in artistic greatness and pursue their creative and academic aspirations in higher education." – Ligel LambertThe Kickstarter campaign , running from May 5 to June 7, 2025, has set a funding goal of $15,000. As of now, it has garnered $594 from two backers. Funds will support completing the portrait series, including materials, studio time, and exhibition costs. Also, this amount will support the final stages of producing 10 to 15 more paintings, high-resolution scanning of 20 to 25 large-scale works within the collection, and the book's design & layout. Backers can choose from rewards including recognition on Ligel's official website, T-shirts, original oil portrait paintings, and a beautifully designed commemorative book.The book, "Paintings of Inspirational Artists & Professors : The Black Male Artist Professor Series," will feature each painting and a page for each artist.Lambert's initiative builds upon his previous work, including the Black Male Artist Professor Series, featuring portraits of figures like Kerry James Marshall, Sanford Biggers, and Jacob Lawrence. These projects underscore his commitment to celebrating underrepresented voices in the arts and education.More About the Series:This series seeks to showcase and celebrate the accomplishments of Black male visual artists who have also served as visual art or art education professors-individuals who embody the dual legacy of artistic excellence and educational leadership. Each featured subject has made significant contributions to visual art or art education and has taught, or is currently teaching, within visual art and/or art education programs at art colleges or other historically White colleges and universities in the United States.Each painting in the series is rendered in the expressive and vivid style inspired by Fauvism. It is created using acrylic or oil paint on a standard 36" x 48" canvas. While the format remains consistent, every piece incorporates symbolic elements uniquely tied to the subject's personal story, artistic philosophy, and impact. The use of varied techniques allows for a nuanced portrayal of each individual, honoring their distinct voice and contributions.The series will consist of 20 to 25 paintings, with the potential to expand, offering a powerful visual archive that uplifts often-overlooked narratives and affirms the enduring influence of Black male artists and educators in shaping the cultural and academic landscape of the United States.To support Painting Inspirational Visual Artists and Educators, visit the Kickstarter campaign page:About Ligel LambertMr. Ligel Lambert is an interdisciplinary artist, educator, and entrepreneur who owns The Art of Ligel, LLC. He works as an adjunct professor at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design (RMCAD) and as an adjunct lecturer at Hunter College, City University of New York. Born in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, Ligel became a U.S. citizen on October 16, 2003, while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He now resides in New York City.He holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Interdisciplinary Art/Painting from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University) in Melbourne, Australia (2013), a Master of Education (M.) in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of West Florida (2021), and a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Graphic Design (2011). Ligel is a doctoral candidate at Teachers College, Columbia University. His dissertation focuses on leadership in art colleges and other historically White higher education institutions. It explores how leadership practices empower or inhibit Black men within their visual arts and/or art education programs.

Kickstart Project 2025: The Paintings of Inspirational Visual Artists & Professors

